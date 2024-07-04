Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,846,569,000 after buying an additional 1,269,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $5,519,753,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,329,099,000 after buying an additional 1,066,937 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,413,000 after buying an additional 4,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,388,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,838,462,000 after buying an additional 1,037,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $114.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

