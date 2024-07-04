Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Jonathan Slonin Sells 2,836 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $80,117.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,485.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Slonin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Jonathan Slonin sold 5,012 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $143,192.84.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.88. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $40.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.43 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 40.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 17.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 347,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 51,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,055,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,383,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PCRX. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

