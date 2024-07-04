Pacira BioSciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,981 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 416% compared to the average daily volume of 384 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pacira BioSciences

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $80,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,485.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $80,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,485.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $114,018.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,150 shares of company stock valued at $602,170 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $40.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.73.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Featured Stories

