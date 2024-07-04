Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.84

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and traded as low as $8.62. Paladin Energy shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 15,308 shares traded.

Paladin Energy Trading Up 8.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

