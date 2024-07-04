Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts Sells 600 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Penumbra alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.90, for a total transaction of $113,340.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $124,446.00.

Penumbra Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PEN opened at $177.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.87, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.59 and a 1-year high of $341.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $278.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.94 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PEN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Penumbra

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.