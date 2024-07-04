Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Oppenheimer

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PHVS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Pharvaris from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Pharvaris from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pharvaris presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.80.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PHVS

Pharvaris Stock Up 0.9 %

PHVS opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Pharvaris has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.56). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pharvaris

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHVS. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 15.2% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 81,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter worth $812,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth about $2,805,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,994,000. Finally, venBio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 4,919,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,992,000 after buying an additional 654,832 shares during the period.

Pharvaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.