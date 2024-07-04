Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $107.00

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 107 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 103.83 ($1.31). Photo-Me International shares last traded at GBX 107 ($1.35), with a volume of 655,161 shares changing hands.
Photo-Me International Trading Up 4.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 107 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 107. The firm has a market capitalization of £404.47 million and a P/E ratio of 1,337.50.
Photo-Me International Company Profile
Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Photo-Me International
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- About the Markup Calculator
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Photo-Me International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photo-Me International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.