Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.37.

PINS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

NYSE:PINS opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 205.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.04. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,184 shares of company stock worth $2,255,783 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 15.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,057,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Pinterest by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 48,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

