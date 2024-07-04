Platt Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 185,326 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Platt Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 398.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,326 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 13.4% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Platt Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $14,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,600,000 after acquiring an additional 90,315 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,289,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $58.27 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.54.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

