PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $41.46 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $597.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.25.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

