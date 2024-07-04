PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $157,000 Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 58,122 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $872,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 902.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 82,641 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 643,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 99,945 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JHG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.37.

JHG opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.87%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

