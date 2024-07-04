PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $161,000 Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in ICL Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 43,077,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,923,000 after purchasing an additional 250,673 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,894,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,719,000 after buying an additional 419,241 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,704,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,159,000 after buying an additional 138,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,042,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ICL Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,745,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after buying an additional 228,102 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. ICL Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.25.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.0457 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

