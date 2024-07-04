PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $167,000 Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,910,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,645,000 after buying an additional 234,123 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,001,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 570.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,029,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981,271 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP increased its stake in TransUnion by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 5,030,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in TransUnion by 23.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,923,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,472,000 after purchasing an additional 942,924 shares in the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransUnion from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.73.

TransUnion Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $75.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $82.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.62 million. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $523,533.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,132.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,120 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $523,533.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $74,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,525.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,896 shares of company stock worth $1,237,376 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.