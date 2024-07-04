PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $179,000 Stock Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.33. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $792.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.08 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

