PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $185,000 Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 370,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 147,750 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 257,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $35.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.97. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $36.76.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.