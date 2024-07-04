PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $186,000 Stock Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Repay were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunriver Management LLC raised its holdings in Repay by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,477,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 597,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Repay by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,245,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,225,000 after buying an additional 53,746 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Repay by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,959,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,271,000 after buying an additional 40,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Repay by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,347,000 after buying an additional 678,403 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP boosted its position in Repay by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,701,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,069,000 after acquiring an additional 538,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.43. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $11.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $80.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPAY. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPAY

Repay Profile

(Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.