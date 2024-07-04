PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,260 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 3.1% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.74. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Energizer had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 119.16%. The business had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 100.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

