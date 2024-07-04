PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,317 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 663.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,220,000 after buying an additional 2,726,536 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10,168.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,292,000 after acquiring an additional 549,277 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7,237.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after purchasing an additional 178,903 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,019,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,299,000.

Shares of MDYV opened at $72.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.96. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $76.39.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

