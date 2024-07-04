Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Longbow Research upgraded Polaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.36.

NYSE:PII opened at $75.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.53. Polaris has a one year low of $74.25 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Polaris will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 174.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

