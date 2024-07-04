Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Lowered to $75.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PII. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Longbow Research upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.36.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $75.67 on Tuesday. Polaris has a 52 week low of $74.25 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $108,890,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Polaris by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,477,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,993,000 after acquiring an additional 202,794 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Polaris by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,818,000 after acquiring an additional 171,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Polaris by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,757,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,447,000 after buying an additional 160,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

