PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Down 3.9%

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $4.98. 5,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 27,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group stock. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

