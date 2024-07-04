ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Down 3.4%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $13.82. Approximately 3,682,366 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 10,245,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 84.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 15,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Featured Articles

