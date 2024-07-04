ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.00

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.00 and traded as high as $34.82. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury shares last traded at $34.26, with a volume of 254,419 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Auour Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 66.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth $196,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

