PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Shares Up 7.1%

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.17 and last traded at $19.17. 195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Trading Up 7.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average is $19.92.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk operates as a food solutions company in Indonesia, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, internationally. It operates through Consumer Branded Products Business Group, Bogasari Business Group, Agribusiness Group, and Distribution Business Group segments. It offers noodles; ultra-high temperature (UHT), sterilized bottled, evaporated, pasteurized liquid, UHT multi-cereal, and powdered milk; milk-flavored and cereal powdered drinks, sweetened condensed creamer, ice cream, and butter; potato, cassava, soybean, corn, and various extruded snacks; recipe mixes, soy and chili sauce, tomato sauce, and stock soup; baby cereals; rice puffs, crunchies, biscuits, puddings, noodle soup, and pasta; cereal snacks for children; and ready-to-drink tea, packaged water, and fruit-flavored drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.