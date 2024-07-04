PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHMGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $129.00 to $117.00. The stock had previously closed at $106.23, but opened at $103.07. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. PulteGroup shares last traded at $104.32, with a volume of 272,948 shares.

PHM has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

