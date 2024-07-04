PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $129.00 to $117.00. The stock had previously closed at $106.23, but opened at $103.07. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. PulteGroup shares last traded at $104.32, with a volume of 272,948 shares.

PHM has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

