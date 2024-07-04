Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (CVE:PE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.35 and traded as low as C$0.30. Pure Energy Minerals shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 3,700 shares changing hands.

Pure Energy Minerals Stock Down 9.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of C$10.19 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.14 million for the quarter. Pure Energy Minerals had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 114.72%.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012.

