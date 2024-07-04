QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Fritz Prinz Sells 25,816 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $125,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,343.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
QuantumScape Price Performance
NYSE QS opened at $5.07 on Thursday. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
QS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
