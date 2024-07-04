QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Fritz Prinz Sells 25,816 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $125,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,343.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

QuantumScape Price Performance

NYSE QS opened at $5.07 on Thursday. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 23.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,031,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483,319 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,256,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,964 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,679,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after acquiring an additional 251,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

