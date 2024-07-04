RB Global (TSE:RBA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $97.74

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$97.74 and traded as high as C$105.62. RB Global shares last traded at C$104.33, with a volume of 72,300 shares changing hands.

RB Global Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$103.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$97.74.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.21. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 4.5137047 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $1.488 dividend. This is a positive change from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

In other RB Global news, Senior Officer James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.41, for a total value of C$643,280.00. In other RB Global news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Jeter sold 5,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.14, for a total value of C$380,700.00. Also, Senior Officer James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.41, for a total value of C$643,280.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,937 shares of company stock worth $1,099,671. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

