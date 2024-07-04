RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Adam K. Peterson Purchases 26,000 Shares of Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $208,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,150,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,295,720.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
RE/MAX Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of RMAX stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $20.48.
RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.14 million. RE/MAX had a negative return on equity of 50.09% and a negative net margin of 22.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
RMAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on RE/MAX from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RE/MAX from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RE/MAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.
About RE/MAX
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.
