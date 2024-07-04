Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Trading Down 5.1%

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Approximately 27,857,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 42,541,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of £7.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. It invests in Corallian, Danube, Rathlin, and PEDL183 in the United Kingdom and Europe; and others in the United States, as well as Parta exploration license area situated in Romania. The company was formerly known as Adventis Group plc and changed its name to Reabold Resources Plc in December 2012.

