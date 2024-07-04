Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dynatrace (DT)

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/27/2024 – Dynatrace is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Dynatrace had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2024 – Dynatrace had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

5/24/2024 – Dynatrace had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

5/16/2024 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Dynatrace had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $56.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Dynatrace had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

5/16/2024 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Dynatrace had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

5/8/2024 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Dynatrace Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $44.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average is $49.41. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. Analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Dynatrace by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 385.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 9.8% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 166,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $4,619,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

