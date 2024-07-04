Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.13. 1,340,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,235,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The company had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,675,040.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $87,684.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,229,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,380,735.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,675,040.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,435 over the last three months. 15.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

See Also

