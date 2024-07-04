Red Hill Minerals Limited (ASX:RHI) Raises Dividend to $1.50 Per Share

Red Hill Minerals Limited (ASX:RHI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, July 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 19.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This is a boost from Red Hill Minerals’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.
Red Hill Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 46.97 and a quick ratio of 5.16.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Red Hill Minerals news, insider Joshua Pitt bought 357,143 shares of Red Hill Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.60 ($3.73) per share, with a total value of A$2,000,000.80 ($1,333,333.87). 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Red Hill Minerals Company Profile
Red Hill Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of gold and base metals in Western Australia. It also explores for battery metals and aggregates. The company holds 100% interest in the Red Hill Minerals West Pilbara project covering 1,600 square kilometers, located adjacent to the western margin of the Hamersley Basin.
