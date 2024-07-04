Regis (NYSE:RGS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.34

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.34 and traded as high as $22.00. Regis shares last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 149,713 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Regis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.46.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share.

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

