Regis (NYSE:RGS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.34

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.34 and traded as high as $22.00. Regis shares last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 149,713 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Regis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Regis Trading Up 10.6 %
Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share.
Regis Company Profile
Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Regis
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.