Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Earns Market Perform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their market perform rating on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RPAY. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.63.

RPAY opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. Repay has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $957.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Repay had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.24 million. On average, analysts expect that Repay will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Repay by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

