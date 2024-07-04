Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.74

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.74 and traded as low as C$29.01. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$29.62, with a volume of 6,551 shares trading hands.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$324.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.44.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.04%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

