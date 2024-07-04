Robert Arsov Sells 27,500 Shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,994,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,370,261.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Arsov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rumble alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $154,275.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $181,800.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $183,300.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $241,850.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $239,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Robert Arsov sold 35,012 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $234,580.40.

On Thursday, April 4th, Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $235,200.00.

Rumble Price Performance

Shares of RUM stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. Rumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Rumble had a negative net margin of 161.62% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RUM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rumble in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About Rumble

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.