Robert W. Eddy Sells 11,000 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ stock opened at $86.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.74. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $90.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.51 and its 200 day moving average is $75.05.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

