Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROL. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Rollins Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Rollins has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $50.31.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $949,623. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 19.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 28,073 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 23.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 32.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 57.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 40,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 12.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 392,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 44,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

