Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ:RBCN opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77. Rubicon Technology has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.25.
About Rubicon Technology
