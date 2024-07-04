Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Director Robert Arsov Sells 27,500 Shares

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $154,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,049,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,429,585.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Arsov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $158,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $181,800.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $183,300.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $241,850.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $239,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Robert Arsov sold 35,012 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $234,580.40.

On Thursday, April 4th, Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $235,200.00.

Rumble stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. Rumble Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $9.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30.

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Rumble had a negative net margin of 161.62% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rumble Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rumble by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Rumble by 1,270.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

