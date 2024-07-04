Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Trading Down 5.8%

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $8.91. Approximately 457,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,511,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $217.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.05 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $97,656.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 550,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,563.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $145,033.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,062,997 shares in the company, valued at $12,604,911.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $97,656.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 550,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,563.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,721 shares of company stock valued at $273,245. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 303.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 665.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

