Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 252,855 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 252,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,833,198.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52,356,149 shares in the company, valued at $379,582,080.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.34%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
