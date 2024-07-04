Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $11.17. Approximately 172,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,405,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

SBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $908.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.72 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,784,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,057,000 after buying an additional 52,343 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,532,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,188 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 16.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,731,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,339,000 after purchasing an additional 535,753 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 8,891.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,804,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,915 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,017,000 after purchasing an additional 979,271 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

