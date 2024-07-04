Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Dominic Phillips Sells 21,112 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $726,675.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,010,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,775,420.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, June 10th, Dominic Phillips sold 21,053 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $641,905.97.

Samsara Price Performance

Samsara stock opened at $35.66 on Thursday. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Samsara by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,628,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,584,000 after buying an additional 2,797,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,149 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,225,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,682,000 after acquiring an additional 827,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Samsara by 1,601.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 744,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,151,000 after purchasing an additional 701,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

