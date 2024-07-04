Saria Tseng Sells 37,093 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total transaction of $29,978,562.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,507,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Saria Tseng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, May 8th, Saria Tseng sold 869 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.02, for a total value of $599,627.38.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $839.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 100.03, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $758.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $693.51. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $856.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.