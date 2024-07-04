Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Sasol Trading Up 6.4 %

Sasol stock opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. Sasol has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $14.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 12.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 15.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 2.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 148.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

