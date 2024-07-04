Saxon Interests Inc. Has $3.29 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Saxon Interests Inc. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.6% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 142,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.4% during the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 40,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $114.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $452.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.