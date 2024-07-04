SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

SBFG stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $95.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SB Financial Group stock. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 0.67% of SB Financial Group worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.