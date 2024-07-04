Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.10

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.10 and traded as high as $11.02. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 189,100 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHIP shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Noble Financial raised their price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Seanergy Maritime Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $216.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHIP. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Seanergy Maritime by 82.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 67,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 30,381 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 197,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 149,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

